Opinion : Peseiro replacing Rohr may amount to selling dog to buy monkey !

With the sack of Gernot Rohr who spent close to six years as Super Eagles coach, one would have thought that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would understood that inward is where the solution to the problems of our football lie as it concerns coaching.

Why are we going back and forth like an Abiku child? Like the military which had a greater percentage of leadership of this country yet could not fix her problems, the foreign coaches have had greater degree of appointments to led the Super Eagles yet the team is struggling to fly.

Yes, Otto Glory, Father Tiko, Clemens Westerhorf and Johannes Bonfrere were outstanding. They were the foreign coaches who did quite well to improve the standard of our national team and football at large.

But the likes of Bora Milutinovic, Thijs Libreght, Lars Lagerback and Gernot Rohr were simply journeymen who came to Nigeria on tourism to enjoy our hospitality and money while our football suffered.

After Late Stephen Keshi led the Super Eagles to AFCON triumph in South Africa 2013 yet qualified the team for Brazil 2014 World Cup where he led the team to a second round finish, every sane football mind had thought that the NFF will capitalise on these gains to entrench indigenous coaching culture in our football and national teams…by sending them on courses and engaging them.

England, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Holland among other great footballing nations have their nationals as coaches. That is the future of football. No national can love your football more than your compatriot.

The success of Keshi if added to those of Samson Siasia especially with the youth teams in 2005, 2008 and 2016 with Flying Eagles and the Olympic Eagles and to those of Emmanuel Amunike with the Golden Eaglets inneed2013 and 2015 should be indicators to the fact that we can fix our football if we look within.

Nigeria is not lacking in quality coaches especially when we consider ex-internationals who have seen it all as far as the sport is concerned.

From Amunike to Siasia (who is still serving his ban) to Sunday Oliseh, Austin Eguavoen, Daniel Amokachi, Ike Shorunmu, Mutiu Adepoju, Finidi George and a host of others, the NFF could get individuals who are respected within and around the global football community to handle the Super Eagles….and from there develop the culture of relying on home grown or indigenous coaches.

There seems to be something that attracts the NFF to foreign coaches. There is more to the hiring of foreign coaches than meet the eye. Otherwise, why should anyone be looking outside our shores to bring in another foreign coach when the one we just excused wasn’t good enough?

What is the moral justification or reason or excuse for the appointment of Jose Peseiro when his predecessor failed with and in flying colors?

There’s something the NFF isn’t telling us about this unholy romance with foreign coaches who come here on jamboree or sort of excursion. The last time a foreign coach made an impression on our football was in Atlanta 96 Olympic Games talking about Jo Bonfrere. The rest has been tales of errors.

Perhaps, we are into another journey of trial and errors with Peseiro. We may be into another prolonged experimentation with players from across the globe without building a solid and respected national team.

The last time we saw a Nigerian national team that we were all proud of was under Keshi especially between 2012 and 2014.

The arrival of Rohr totally destroyed our national team. Super Eagles played without pattern or formation. You can hardly understand what the team was all about on the pitch under Rohr.

Players were flying into the team with every single match. Any player from anywhere could easily stroll into the Super Eagles and pick a starting shirt. This was the reason why for six years and still counting the team cannot boast of a world class goalkeeper after the exit of Vincent Enyeama and Carl Ikpeme who was struck by luekemia.

Nigerians must pray that Peseiro won’t be worse than Rohr. Nigerians must pray that their case with the Super Eagles coach won’t be that of selling a dog to buy a monkey. What difference would it make….after all, a dog barks and a monkey chatters…yet both squat!!!

@ Desmond Ekwueme