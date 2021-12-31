Opinion : This Cross Over Night!

I have been a Pentecostal church Christian since 1990. Since then I have attended and watched many cross over nights take place in the churches I attended and the ones I watched, mostly on TV.

At these cross over nights, our pastors often tell us what the New Year have for us. You either hear that a particular year would be a year of ABUNDANT GRACE or of NEW BEGINNING.

If 1999 was a year of NEW BEGINNINGS, the year 2000 we were told was something different such as a year of MULTIPLE MIRACLES.

Every year came with its own prophetic utterance. These prophetic utterances are always at the end of every year.

In my early years, as a Christian, when I heard these utterances, every church having its own variance, I have run with them and never questioned their relevance.

These utterances, we have printed on flyers and pasted on our door posts. Some even carry the picture of their pastors.

Many churches continue in this tradition. The more creative ones ask that you sow a SEED to pin down the blessings of the New Year.

The church that I now attend, though is involved in the CROSS OVER trend, has moved away from the tradition of printing post cards that bear these utterances which are pasted on door posts and cars.

As I begin to read the bible much more closely and reflect on these pervasive traditions, I now begin to wonder what is the place of the CROSS OVER NIGHT tradition, in our faith journey?

How do they help us to grow in righteousness and commitments to the service of God and man?

Of what spiritual value is it to our Christian walk, if not, mostly, to stir some base emotions on the occasion and offer the pastor an occasion to tell God’s people that he or she has heard from God on their behalf?

If you have sat down and review every year when the various utterances have been pronounced from the pulpit, podium, some say ALTAR, whatever that means, how impactful or life changing have they been?

How have they helped us to grow in our spiritual walk? How many of us have really experienced in our lives these utterances year-in-year-out.

What ever was your lot in the preceding year, would you truly say it was as a result of your latching on to the utterance or not?

I have for instance asked, when a church says this year is a year of MIGHTY MIRACLES, what does it really imply; does it mean it excludes such things as the impact of GRACE in that year on the life of the Christians in that church?

Are God’s all-encompassing blessings, virtues, impartation, favours, mercies, miraculous works wrought in Christ to be in yearly compartments to be dished out as the occasion demands by our self-appointed go-betweens?, such that if one is in operation this year, the other one would be on the queue in wait for its turn the next year?

Why are pastors often so keen on these traditions that do not really have any scriptural backings; practices that were not exemplified for us by the apostles and the early church?

And why are church goers hooked on to them?

Please, don’t be mad at me. I am only being curious and thinking…

even as I meditate on the usefulness of these man-made traditions and the spiritual essence they offer.

@ Aaron Ukodie