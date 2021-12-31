Revealed : New Eagle Coach Jose Peseiro sacked 3 times

Jose Peseiro the Portuguese coach, who was formerly Carlos Queiroz’s right hand man at Real Madrid and has previously also been employed by Sporting CP, Panathinaikos and the Saudi Arabia national team, began 2016 in charge of Al Ahly in Egypt.

He’d only taken over at the Cairo club in October 2015, but saw his contract terminated by the board in January. Daily News Egypt, the country’s only independent English newspaper, described it as ‘unexpected’, although it still meant Peseiro was out of a job.

It didn’t appear to harm his reputation, though, as Peseiro was appointed by FC Porto within just a few days to succeed the dismissed Julen Lopetegui.

The 2004 European champions had slipped to third in the Primeira Liga standings. They were already out of the Champions League, but Peseiro’s Porto were quickly eliminated from the Europa League as well and their domestic league form didn’t improve.

Having lost five of the 16 league games for which Peseiro was in charge, Porto remained a distant third behind Lisbon rivals Benfica and Sporting CP at the top of the table, while the club had also been eliminated from the Taça da Liga (League Cup).

A run to the Taça de Portugal (Portuguese Cup) final, where Porto were beaten by Braga on penalties, was not enough for Peseiro to save his job. Sacking No. 2.

Peseiro then found himself in charge of Braga in June, his second spell at the club, filling the vacancy left when coach Paulo Fonseca opted to succeed the long serving Mircea Lucescu at Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Yet despite relatively good league form – Braga were third after a 6-2 win over Feirense at the end of November – Peseiro failed to deliver on two of the club’s key targets when elimination from the Taça de Portugal and the Europa League came within a week of each other.

Ironically, it was a 4-2 home defeat by Fonseca’s Shakhtar that sealed Braga’s European fate, while back in Portugal it was a genuine ‘cupset’ when second tier Sporting Covilhã knocked out the defending champions.

Peseiro was relieved of his duties in mid-December and that was sacking No. 3.