Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ronke Odusanya, Jaye Kuti, others react as ladies ‘suffocate’ Femi Adebayo

Ronke Odusanya, Jaye Kuti, others react as ladies ‘suffocate’ Femi Adebayo

Younews Ng December 31, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News Leave a comment 16 Views

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya, Jaiye Kuti, and others expressed concern for their colleague Femi Adebayo after two ladies tempted him at the birthday party of their colleague Sotayogaga

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Femi Adebayo was captured sitting between two heavily endowed ladies.

The ladies neither expressed any reservation as they danced excitedly with their ‘great’ natural assets, with Femi Adebayo making a joke about his situation.

Reacting to the post, Ronke Odunsanya, Jaiye Kuti and some fans urged Femi Adebayo to run to his life while some netizens slammed the unidentified two ladies.

ronkeodusanya wrote: You better Japa..

mord_ecai2020 wrote: How people come out of their house half naked still baffles me. It is simply classless.

jayeola_monje wrote: Femi behold your behind

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

kidnapping

4 Pastors kidnapped during vigil, 3 escaped.. N15m ransoms demanded

This is to inform all members of Oluwatedo CDA and the public that a KIDNAPPING ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.