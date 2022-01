Again, Pastor Odukoya Berieved !..twin sister dies of Cancer

Senior Pastor of The Fountain Of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his twin sister, Mrs Kehinde Hassan.

She died few weeks after the death of the pastor’s South African wife, Mrs Simangele Rosemary Nomthi.

Mrs Kehinde died on December 30, 2021, and the cause of death is yet to be known.

Tolu Ijogun, one of Pastor Taiwo’s children, confirmed the death of her father’s twin.