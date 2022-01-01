List of Failed Prophecies of 2021

From Apostle Suleman to Primate Elijah .. Every year, usually around December (of the previous year) and January (of the new one), Nigerian clerics, mostly the Christians, dish out prophecies; what God “told” them will happen in the New Year.
Last year, 2021, was no different. From Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries to Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, there was a “good dose” of prophecies
The prophecies by some prominent Nigerian pastors missed the mark in 2021. .. a good number of the prophecies released by clerics failed woefully.
- Apostle Johnson Suleman, a Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, prophesied fire outbreak at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). From January up till now the first day of the year 2022, no fire outbreak has been reported at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.
- Primate Ayodele Elijah Kidnap and fights in Aso Rock At the beginning of the year, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted that there will be cases of kidnap and fights in the Aso Rock and called for cleansing. So, no kidnap case reported at the Presidential Villa. Prophecy failed. A health minister and a commissioner will die of COVID-19 Primate Ayodele also predicted that COVID-19 ‘will kill’ a Health Minister and a commissioner, …the prophecy failed. Woefully.
- Primate Ayodele’s prophecy that Nigeria will produce her own COVID-19 Vaccine also did not come to pass.
- Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi, the Senior Pastor of Faith on the Rock Ministry International, released a very sensitive prophecy, predicting that the nation would witness a shift in government where the number two will assume the number one position without an election or a coup. Fortunately, the prophecy of doom failed. Nigeria’s number once citizen remains President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osibanjo remains the number two citizen.
- Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry in January 2021 prophesied that a sitting male governor will die while a woman will take over. Thankfully, the prophecy failed.
- The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, said the secret behind the COVID-19 pandemic would be exposed in 2021. “Everybody will know the secret behind COVID-19 this year; coronavirus is a useless thing, people will be exposed this year,” he predicted. Up till now, no one has been exposed regarding any “secret” behind COVID-19.
- All the way from Ghana Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, prophesied that Nigeria’s Vice President, Osinbajo, will become president in 2021. The prophecy failed. Osinbajo remains the vice president.