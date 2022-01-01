List of Failed Prophecies of 2021

From Apostle Suleman to Primate Elijah .. Every year, usually around December (of the previous year) and January (of the new one), Nigerian clerics, mostly the Christians, dish out prophecies; what God “told” them will happen in the New Year.

Last year, 2021, was no different. From Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries to Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, there was a “good dose” of prophecies

The prophecies by some prominent Nigerian pastors missed the mark in 2021. .. a good number of the prophecies released by clerics failed woefully.