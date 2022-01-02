Actress, Kemi Afolabi critically ill, writes Will, book burial place

Curiously all that was last year, when she was this close to death.

The Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has shared a huge testimony with fans on how she struggled in 2021 .

The film star opened up about battling an incurable disease but can be managed with medications after several hospitals rejected her Afolabi added that the illness made her to sell all her properties, write her will and even book a burial space with Ebony vaults. .

