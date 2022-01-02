Autopsy Reveals What #Sylvester Oromini Drank Before His Death !

An autopsy has revealed that a student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.”

The autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist at the Central Hospital Warri, Clement Vhriterhire.

A medical expert, John Soper, said chemical intoxication or poisoning refers to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents.

“Poisonings may be acute, subacute, or chronic and may be the result of accidental or intentional administration. Toxic chemicals may be absorbed by ingestion, injection, inhalation, or direct contact with the skin,” the expert said in a research work titled, ‘Principles of Medical Therapy in Pregnancy.

There had been reports that Oromoni died from injuries sustained in an attack by five senior students of the school for allegedly refusing to join their cult.

His father had claimed that his child was beaten and fed a liquid chemical but Dowen College dismissed the claim.

The school claimed the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.