Catholic Bishop dies Jan 1

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Ilorin, Most Rev. Paul Olawoore has gone to meet with his creator.
He passed after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours today 1st. January 2022.
He was 60 years old.
