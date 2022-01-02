Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Catholic Bishop dies Jan 1

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Ilorin, Most Rev. Paul Olawoore has gone to meet with his creator.

He passed after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours today 1st. January 2022.

He was 60 years old.

