Ex-Osun military gov, Col Anthony Obi (rtd) is dead

Former military administrator of the State, Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi (rtd), is death

Obi who served as the military governor of Osun State between August 1996 and August 1998, died on Saturday, January 1, as announced by his family.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola condoled the family of the deceased and hailed his contributions to governance in Osun, saying he was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of the State.

“The death of Colonel Anthony Obi (rtd) is painful and a huge loss not only to his family but to the nation. He was a brave, committed and an experienced military officer who served Nigeria and Osun in particular selflessly and passionately.

“As a military administrator, Obi made remarkable contributions to governance in Osun and was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of our State and left some legacies he will be remembered for.

“On behalf of my family, government and the people of Osun, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Colonel Anthony Obi (rtd).

He was a Nigerian Lt. Colonel who served as Military Administrator of Osun State (August 1996 – August 1998) during the military regime of General Sani Abacha. He then became Military Administrator of Abia State in August 1998, handing over power to the civilian governor Orji Uzor Kalu in May 1999.