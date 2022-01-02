Incoming Olubadan’s house becomes Mecca of sort

Family members, friends, and well-wishers of Chief Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, next in line to become Olubadan of Ibadanland, have started trooping into the Aliiwo Compound and Alarere in Ibadan, for celebration.

The two compounds had started playing host to visitors, shortly after the news of the demise of the current Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was announced.

At the Aliiwo Family Compound of Chief Balogun, traditional drummers were seen singing songs of praises for the incoming Olubadan to the admiration of family members and well-wishers.

Also, at the residence of Chief Balogun, a former Senator, at Alarere, near Iwo Road interchange Ibadan, community heads, family members and other well-wishers were seen in large numbers waiting to meet the incoming Olubadan.

Few of the visitors were, however, allowed to meet Balogun in his private room, while others were disallowed by security personnel guarding the house.

Some of the family members expressed joy for making it possible for their family to producing another Olubadan after long years of waiting.

One of the family members, Mukaila Adebisi, said the last time Aliiwo Compound produced Oba Memudu as Olubadan, was in 1952.