Israel discovers another Covid variant, Florina!

After Corona, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron and Delmicron, yet another variation of the deadly virus has been detected in Israel – Florona.

The first case of Florona was found in a pregnant woman at the Rabin Medical Center, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Florona is a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza. Yes, a combined infection of Covid-19 and flu

The woman had visited the hospital to give birth, when the infection was discovered. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already dampened New Year celebrations around the world.