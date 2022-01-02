Israel discovers another Covid variant, Florina!

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
January 2, 2022

After Corona, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron and Delmicron, yet another variation of the deadly virus has been detected in Israel – Florona.

The first case of Florona was found in a pregnant woman at the Rabin Medical Center, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Florona is a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza. Yes, a combined infection of Covid-19 and flu

The woman had visited the hospital to give birth, when the infection was discovered. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already dampened New Year celebrations around the world.

