MC Oluomo states his eligibility to vie for Oba of Oshodi

Through one of his aides, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) has said it was his (MC Oluomo’s) people that are asking him to vie for the stool of the Oba of Oshodi.

Recall that since a picture of MC Oluomo in royal regalia went viral, reactions have not seized.

The main subject of discussion was his eligibility to the throne. Even a royal family had issued a statement, calling on the state government to step in.

However, he has also established that he, MC Oluomo is an Awori from Oshodi. Also, his grand-uncle, Seidu Akinsanya, was a Baale of Oshodi.

His aide, who didn’t want to be named, said: “It is Oluomo’s people that are asking him to vie for the obaship of Oshodi,” and then refused to expatiate.

Asked if there would be a formal briefing by MC Oluomo, the aide said: “I will let you know if and when there would be a press conference.”

Oshodi royal house kicks

Meanwhile, in a briefing on Wednesday, Olushi Onigbesa royal family appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to stop Mr. Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) from becoming the Oba of Oshodi.

The Head of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family, Kabiru Eyantan, said Governor Sanw-Olu needed to act fast “to avert a communal crisis, breakdown of law and order and bloodshed in Oshodi community.”

Eyantan said: “To put the record straight, the tribunal of inquiry into chieftaincy matters in respect of the upgrading Baale of Oshodi to first-class Obaship status was set up by Lagos State Government and lasted between January 2003 and December 2008.

“And the tribunal recommended that the Olushi Onigbesa royal family of Oshodi land is the only family eligible and entitled to the stool of the Oba of Oshodi.

“Alhaji Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) is not a member of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Oshodi land and has no right to be the Oba of Oshodi stool and therefore he is not eligible to aspire or to be appointed to the stool of Oba of Oshodi.”

Otunba Sesan Rufai