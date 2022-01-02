Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Obituary : Abiona who ‘allowed’ Adeboye to be Redeemed head is dead

Obituary : Abiona who ‘allowed’ Adeboye to be Redeemed head is dead

Younews Ng January 2, 2022 Burial, Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 82 Views

The Retired Deputy General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor J.H. Abiona, is dead.

An official of the church confirmed the death of the 96-year-old retired DGO of the church.

According to the official who craved anonymity, the church would make an official statement on the passing of Abiona soon.

Abiona was one of the respected elders of the church. He was appointed acting General Superintendent after the death of the founder, Pa Josiah Akindayomi.

Abiona had handled the transition of the church leadership from Akindayomi to the current General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in 1981 and weathered the storm generated by people who were eager to lead the church, despite God’s plan, which had earlier been made known to them.

Respected for his humility and commitment to the work of God in the church, Abiona was known as one of the very few people to pray for Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Foluke, during church programmes.

In an earlier interview with a magazine in the church, he had said, “I thank God that we insisted on doing God’s will and today everyone can see that the successor was God’s choice

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Opinion : Igbo billionaires, stop building mega Churches, we need job centres

I hope in 2022, Igbo billionaires would stop giving back to their community by building ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.