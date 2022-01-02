Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Olubadan of Ibadan, 93, is dead !

Younews Ng January 2, 2022 Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 118 Views

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has passed away.
He was 93 years old.

He died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in the early hours of Sunday during an illness.

He became the Olubadan on March 4, 2016

His death was confirmed by palace sources who pleaded anonymity on Sunday.
However, when contacted, the monarch’s aides neither confirmed his death nor denied it.
“Even if he is dead, it is the governor that will announce it,” one of his media aides said when contacted on the telephone.
Another aide said in Yoruba, “You don’t hear bad news from a priest,” and cut the phone.
Efforts to reach Taiwo Adisa, media aide to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.
Adetunji, who was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017, was born on August 26, 1928.
He was the first of 17 children of his parents.

