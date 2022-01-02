Opinion : Igbo billionaires, stop building mega Churches, we need job centres

I hope in 2022, Igbo billionaires would stop giving back to their community by building a church, a church that the masses go to pray for employment and for life changing opportunities.

Our communities in the East are littered with mega churches, built by our successful sons and daughters doing well in their chosen profession.

The proliferation of churches in the east have impoverished our people ahd have made them lazier, instead of empowering them.

Our people need jobs, they need high paying jobs to change their lives and destinies.

Instead of building a mega church that adds no economic value to the society, please bring your business home, create jobs for our people.

Build a skill acquisition center. Train and empower our people with skills that can change their life.

My boss HRM, King Ebuka Onunkwo has created thousands of jobs for the youths of his community in Ihembosi in Anambra state because he brought his business home.

My boss did not built a church, he built a factory.

Imagine if we have one Ebuka Onunkwo in all the communities in Igbo land and the ripple effect it will create in solving the economic hardship in the east.

I believe that creating jobs for our teeming unemployed Igbo youths will go a long way in unlocking and unleashing prosperity in our dear beloved Igbo land.

@ Chukwudi Iwuchukwu