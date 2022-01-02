Portable derives ‘Zazu’ from Quran and this is the meaning …

The popular singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable derives his song ‘Zazu’ that is presently trending online from Quranic citation.

The singer who is one of the raves of the moment in the entertainment industry took the name from Islamic words

In the area where ‘Zazu was derived from Quran and said it means a prayer point.

A source said “Anybody that sings the song would be fortunate because it’s a prayer point. Zazu means the goodwill and happiness you give me, God don’t let it go bad but abounds.

The singer is doing like a tout and he even didn’t call himself a responsible person. When he took pictures with Taiye Currency, he could be heard calling himself mad person beside good person. But what concerns God with such lifestyle, He blesses whoever He wishes” the source concluded.