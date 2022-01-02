Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Prof Akande condoles over Olubadan’s demise

January 2, 2022

Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande has commiserated with all sons and daughters of Ibadanland including non-indigenes who are residents of Ibadan over the demise of His Royal Majesty,Oba Soliu Akanmu Adetunji,Aje Ogungunniso1.

Professor Akande in a condolence message in Ibadan described the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland in less than a month to that of the Soun of Ogbomosoland as a Colossal loss to Oyo state .

According to him”As much as we know that the two first class monarchs died at the ripe age of over 90 years,we will sorely miss their elderly wisdom and wise counsel. We are however consoled that they lived a fulfilled life”
“Oba Adetunji’s attainment in life should be a source of inspiration to the younger generation. He achieved greatness as a businessman through dint of hardwork. He was a successful entrepreneur and socialite. He founded the famous Omo Aje records which
promoted and brought to limelight popular musicians like Chief Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, KWAM 1″.
“I commiserate with all sons and daughters of Ibadanland on the death of
Oba Adetunji. My special condolence goes to the family of our Baba and the President General of the Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes(CCII). May Allah accept the return of Oba Adetunji”,he submitted.

