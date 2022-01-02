WHO Predicts: Omicron ‘ll not be the last mutation of Covid ,deadlier ones coming

As the global world intensifies the battle against the current ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the Omicron variant will not be the last mutation of the virus to emerge, and those that come later could be a lot worse.

Israel has just discover another Covid variant, Florona, which is said to be a complication from CORONA and INFLUENZA.

WHO, the global health body is now warning that later variants could be resistant to existing vaccines.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO,told reporters that “as this pandemic drags on, it’s possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations.”

The Who Chief repeated his plea for countries to work together to improve global supplies, access to vaccines, and other infrastructure that could slow the spread of the virus.