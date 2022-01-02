Wike Bans Prostitution, Night Clubs In Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has announced a ban on the operation of night clubs and prostitution on Abacha road and other major streets across the state.

Wike, who disclosed this in his New Year message, said such activities cause noise and traffic nuisance in the state capital.

He said no responsible government would tolerate open display of sexual parties, street prostitution, drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

He also placed a ban on night trading along the Abacha road, saying the measure is geared towards protecting children from the harmful effect of the practices.