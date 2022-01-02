Worry less about dates, there are over 20 calendars globally !

There are many calendars, on earth.

Take it easy with yourself. Calm down! Man invented calendar and over the years adjusted it, abandoned it or reinvented it to suit his purpose.

You must know January 1st is not the beginning of the year for everyone on earth. Likewise, December 31st isn’t the end of the year for everybody on earth.

Instead of killing yourself for not achieving your goals for the year, try to draw up a broad plan for yourself and pursue it throughout the days of your sojourn on earth.

You’re created for great things. Pursue these things.

Gregorian Calendar Pawukon Calendar (Bali, Indonesia) Ethiopian Calendar Jewish Calendar Chinese Calendar Heijira Calendar Persian Calendar Japanese Calendar Julian Calendar Buddhist Calendar Hindu Calendar (Vikram Samvat, Shaka Samvat, and Kali Yuga) Mayan Calendar Egyptian Calendar French Revolutionary Calendar Sumerian Calendar Zoroastrian Calendar Celtic Calendar Cappadocian Calendar Achaemenid Calendar Attic Calendar Ancient Greek Calendars.

Up there, you have over 20 different calendars in use or once in use in the world.

Be aware that the Gregorian Calendar in use in most part of the world, Nigeria inclusive, is not the only regulator of man and his activities on earth.

In other words, while we’re in a mad rush to make it before December 31st,, some persons in another part of the world are less concerned about our death-race hustling. This is because these Calendars do not begin and end the same time.