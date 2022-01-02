Young Millionaire Gives Zazu Zeh Crooner, A White Range Rover And Millions Of Naira

Nigerians have been reacting to a video, showing the moment, Zazu Zeh crooner broke down in tears after a young Nigerian millionaire gave him a white Range rover and millions of naira.

According to the report made available by Torixus, the 27-Year-old singer received cash gift and a brand new Range Rover from a young socialist and club owner.

The upcoming Nigerian singer, Portable Omolalomi, simply known as Portable visited his Instagram page to share three videos, showing when he received the new year gift from his benefactor. This development came few weeks after the singer was gifted a Toyota Camry.

The Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, I

Is a street sensation , currently making waves with his ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hit in which he featured award-winning singer, Olamide, and Poco Lee.

In a video on Instagram, the singer was seen appreciating a benefactor who gifted him the Range Rover.

Sharing the video on his page, the singer wrote, “Tears of joy. I really appreciate it.”