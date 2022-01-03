At last, Bashir Tofa,74, NRC Candidate in Annulled 1993 Election, succumbs to death

Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, the late MKO Abiola’s major opponent in the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria has been reported dead. He was 74 years old.

He was said to have died in the early morning of Monday, January 3, 2022.

The Politician and Businessman had been on death throes with illness

He was reported to have died days back, but rebuttal came that the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 aborted third republic, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, was alive but critically ill.

It will be recalled that the erudite politician and astute businessman was rumoured to have died on Friday evening in trending stories on social media.

However, a close associate to the elder-statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Na’abba, in an interview with Freedom Radio denied the story saying, the Kano born politician is alive.

Alhaji Nastura Ashir Shariff disclosed that Bashir Tofa is alive but critically ill and hospitalized.

He requested prayers for the quick recovery of the politician.

There are strong indications now that he is dead.