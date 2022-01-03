Final Resting Place Of Olubadan Of Ibadan

This is the grave of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who died on Sunday aged 93.

The remains of the were buried at his Popoyemoja palace shortly after the funeral service held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The body was lowered into the grave amid wailings and eulogies from family members and other sympathisers. Thereafter, some marked planks were laid over it.

What happened in Ibadan was an aberration to Yoruba culture and an assault on our tradition. Obas dont lay in state. You don’t display bodies of monarchs in public. Rest in Peace Oba Saliu Adetunji, Ogunguniso 1. late Olubadan of Ibadanland.