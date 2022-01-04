Buhari appoints Dr Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

A Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP) has been appointed.

He is Dr Doyin Salami, up till now Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

A 1989 doctorate degree graduate in Economics of Queen Mary College, University of London, Doyin Salami, 59, is Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) made this known today,

January 4, 2022

The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.