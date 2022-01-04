Igboho says : Olajengbesi or Koiki, not representing me, only Alliyu

Reacting to Olajengbesi’s resignation in a statement, Alliyu called on the public to ignore any statement from the lawyer on Igboho as he was never his counsel.

Alliyu said: “He (Olajengbesi) is at no time counsel to Chief Adeyemo but rather Ilana Oodua that paid him for services he rendered to them.

“I seize this opportunity to plead with members of the public to disregard whatever Olajengbesi or Mr. Koiki stated to have purportedly emanated from Adeyemo. They lack the vires to so do.

“He (Olajengbesi) has no right to say anything on behalf of Adeyemo since he is not his counsel. I, Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, is the only person authorised in writing by my client, Chief Adeyemo to act for him or make statements on his behalf.”

On Olajengbesi’s claim that he secured freedom for 12 Igboho’s aides that were arrested when the activist’s Ibadan home was raided by men from the Department of State Services, Alliyu said he instructed Olajengbesi to execute the brief.

“I instructed Olajengbesi to secure the release of the 12 people arrested in Adeyemo’s house. I never involved him in Adeyemo’s matter. Thus, he has a limited brief,” he said.