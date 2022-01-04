Olajengbesi resigns from Igboho’s legal team

Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the lawyers representing Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho, has resigned from the activist’s legal team.

The lawyer said he was satisfied with his professional contribution to the legal team, adding that he does not want to be associated with any agitation for the Yoruba nation.

“I have stated ab initio that the scope of my work will only be within the purview of my professional duty as a lawyer to Sunday Igboho and his aides.

“I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination but I am not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organisation.”

As a firm, we are satisfied with our little best in contributing to providing legal solutions and representations to Igboho and associated Yoruba nation agitators as far as ensuring the protection and enforcement of their rights in this matter.

“We were able to secure the release of 12 persons brutally and unlawfully arrested by the reckless State Security Service (SSS), and also secured the release of an innocent herbalist equally unlawfully arrested and detained by the SSS.

Igboho is being detained in Cotonou, Benin Republic after he was the arrested with Ropo, his wife at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, while on their way to Germany on July 16, 2021.