Written Law in 1959 on selection of Olubadan

FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT (KO MA BAA RUJU):

EMERGENCE OF THE OLUBADAN

DECLARATION MADE UNDER SECTION 4(3) OF THE CHIEFS LAW, 1957, OF THE CUSTOMARY LAW REGULATING THE SELECTION TO THE OLUBADAN OF IBADAN CHIEFTAINCY

(i) Succession to the Stool of the Olubadan shall be in strict rotation between the following major chieftaincy lines:

The Olubadan Line;

The Balogun Line.

(ii) The Order of rotation in which the respective chieftaincy lines are entitled to provide candidates to fill successive vacancies in the chieftaincy shall be:

(a) The Olubadan Line

(b) The Balogun Line (present ruling chieftaincy line)

(iii) There are eleven kingmakers as under: Otun Olubadan, The Balogun, Osi Olubadan, Otun Balogun, Ashipa Olubadan, Osi Balogun, Ekerin Olubadan, Ashipa Balogun, The Iyalode, Ekerin Balogun, Seriki

(iv) The person who may be proposed as candidate by the line whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the Office of Olubadan shall be the most senior chief in that line.

Provided that the most senior chief in that line may be superseded by a junior chief if such senior chief is found to be disqualified as a candidate under the provisions of section 10(2) of the Chiefs Law, 1957 (now Section 14(2))

And further provided that:

(a) The field of selection for the purpose of the foregoing proviso shall not extend beyond the Ekerin Olubadan on the Olubadan Line and the Ekerin Balogun on the Balogun Line;

(b) Any chief from any of those embraced in proviso (a) above found guilty by a meeting of the Chiefs who are traditional members of the Council (at which the nominated candidate shall not be present) of disregard of, or disrespect to the position or authority of the Olubadan, or of a Senior Chief under Native Law and Custom may not be eligible for nomination.

Disregard or disrespect shall mean acts of contumely; refusal to pay necessary customary obeisance and flouting of superior customary authority.

(c) The method of selection is as follows:

The line whose turn it is to present a candidate shall nominate a candidate for the chieftaincy at a meeting of the kingmakers, to be summoned by the most senior chief of the chieftaincy line not presenting the candidate.

The kingmakers shall, if satisfied as to the candidate’s right of succession declare him appointed.

Provided that should a dispute arise among the line presenting the candidate, the majority decision of the kingmakers shall be final.

The Declaration of Native Law and Custom dated 19th August, 1946 made by the Ibadan Native Authority regarding the appointment of a new Olubadan and Seniority of Chiefs and, later amended on 16th January 1950, is hereby revoked.

Made by the Chieftaincy Committee of the Ibadan District Council which has been designated as the competent Council by Western Region Legal notice 22 of 1959, and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Committee this 8th day of August, 1959.

I.B. Akinyele,

Chairman, Chieftaincy Committee, Ibadan District Council

Secretary, Chieftaincy Committee, Ibadan District Council

Approved this 26th Day of October, 1959

D. S. Adegbenro,

Minister of Local Government

Registered this 28th Day of October, 1959,

J. O. Afolabi,

For Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government