Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Osinbajo debunks meeting Buhari on 2023 Presidency

Osinbajo debunks meeting Buhari on 2023 Presidency

Younews Ng January 5, 2022 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 30 Views

A report by an online newspaper that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for President in 2023 on New Year’s Day, is “fake news,” according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

Osinbajo’s spokesperson Akande, he said: “This is pure, fake news.”

Akande added that “Mr. President and the VP did not meet on New Year’s Day.”

When pressed Akande added that the media should stick with what he had said on the 2023 presidency. “If there is an update, I will ensure the media is made aware, please ignore the lies and many are going to still come.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

INEC Announces Date For 2023 General

General elections will be held in Nigeria on 18th February 2023 to elect: The President/ViceMembers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.