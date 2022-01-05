What Ajimobi actually did with Olubadan Chieftaincy structure

Though indications are there that Lekan Balogun would be ascending the throne of his forefathers and succeeding Oba Adetunji, less than three years after he and some other chiefs on the ladder to Olubadan stool reconciled with the late monarch following their installation by Oyo state former governor, late Abiola Ajimobi, as kings in Oyo.

That role played by late Governor Abiola Ajimobi is believed by many to be against Ibadan oral tradition. Late Olubadan was not comfortable with it.

Speech delivered by Gov. Ajimobi of blessed memory

,” I am therefore highly delighted to be here at this momentous occasion where history is being made in Ibadanland. Today, we are all gathered to witness the Crowning ceremony, Presentation of Certificates and Staff of Office to the High Chiefs who are members of the Olubadan – in Council and Thirteen (13) Baales in Ibadanland who have been elevated to the position of Obas. This is an epoch making event in the annals of the history of Ibadanland and a practical demonstration of our administration’s commitment to the enhancement of dignity and honour of the Chieftaincy Institution in Ibadanland and Oyo State in general.