What Ajimobi actually did with Olubadan Chieftaincy structure

Though indications are there that Lekan Balogun would be ascending the throne of his forefathers and succeeding Oba Adetunji, less than three years after he and some other chiefs on the ladder to Olubadan stool reconciled with the late monarch following their installation by Oyo state former governor, late Abiola Ajimobi, as kings in Oyo.
That role played by late Governor Abiola Ajimobi is believed by many to be against Ibadan oral tradition. Late Olubadan was not comfortable with it.
Speech delivered by Gov. Ajimobi of blessed memory
,” I am therefore highly delighted to be here at this momentous occasion where history is being made in Ibadanland. Today, we are all gathered to witness the Crowning ceremony, Presentation of Certificates and Staff of Office to the High Chiefs who are members of the Olubadan – in Council and Thirteen (13) Baales in Ibadanland who have been elevated to the position of Obas. This is an epoch making event in the annals of the history of Ibadanland and a practical demonstration of our administration’s commitment to the enhancement of dignity and honour of the Chieftaincy Institution in Ibadanland and Oyo State in general.
- I wish to state categorically that we are not changing history, we are not changing tradition, we are not changing the culture of Ibadanland; rather, we are elevating and consolidating our traditional institution, the exalted position of the Olubadan of Ibadan as the Imperial Majesty in Ibadanland, the Olubadan-in-Council and the Chieftaincy Institution without altering or tinkering with the traditional succession and ascendancy system of the Olubadan Chieftaincy structure.
- It will interest you to know that our administration is not the first to walk down this road. Successive governments in Oyo State have engaged in reviewing the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Delcaration made pursuant to the 1957 Chiefs Laws and other related Chieftaincies in Ibadanland.
- We have on record that in 1974, the Military Government of Western States instituted a Commission of Enquiry, the recommendations of the Commission were adopted and changes effected. In 1981, there was the Justice Adenekan Ademola Commission by the then Military Government. The recommendations of the Adenekan Ademola Commision were accepted and changes effected. In 1993, Governor Kolapo Ishola set up the Oloko Commission of Enquiry to review Chieftaincy Declarations across the state. The recommendations were received by Former Governor Lam Adesina. Upon becoming Governor, Governor Rasheed Ladoja suspended the White Paper and abrogated the recommendations of the Oloko Commission. Governor Rasheed Ladoja later set up the Adio Commission whose recommendations did not see the light of day.
- Our administration is not reinventing the wheel, we have simply like others before us, embarked on a review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration in response to the yearnings of well meaning stakeholders, such as the Ibadan Elders Council, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and eminent Sons and Daughters of Ibadanland such as Chief T. A. Akinyele, Late Chief Omowale Kuye, the Former Otun Olubadan, all except one member of the Olubadan – in Council who desire to elevate the traditional chieftaincy institution in Ibadanland and position it comparably and competitively amongst other ancient Yoruba cultures who have embraced new and modern systems. They have been truly inspired by the words of Lidia Bastianich when she said “ Todays’ Innovation are tomorrrow’s tradition.”