Dele Momodu Declares 2023 Presidential interest to the people !

Coincidentally as Tinubu was declaring to Mr President in Nigeria, Dele Momodu too, has today declared his intention to the people first of his interest to run for the 2023 Presidemtial race in Nigeria.

In a statement personally signed by him, Momodu wrote:

After due consultations with my family, friends and some stakeholders, I arrived at the decision to run the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of my party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

I”‘m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge those politicians who have held Nigeria to ransom by kidnapping the future of generations. I’m better prepared and fully ready for this onerous.

“I wish to offer my firm promise that I will not be bullied or intimidated by anyone who feel he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash taken from the people.

“I’m proud to follow in the best traditions of my heroic mentor Chief Moshood Abiola who had wanted to banish poverty in our land but was vehemently disallowed. Nigeria has paid a heavy penalty and suffered untold agony as a result of that misadventure. Nigeria deserve better and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slavemasters.

So help me God.”