Dayo Kujore is dead

Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore, has died at the age of 63.

Kujore who was among the pioneers of the Nigerian styled musical art form is said to have died on Monday, according to his daughter, Dayo Kujore.

Circumstances surrounding the ‘Soko Extra’ crooner’s death are yet to be revealed as a formal announcement is expected to be made by the family.

Sources in the home of the popular Juju singer first announced his death on Monday.

Hours after, the singer’s widow reportedly confirmed his death.

Dayo Kujore was reportedly confirmed dead at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos.

He was born on April 4, 1958 in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He would have turned 64 on April 4, 2022.

He began playing the guitar at 10 and rose to become popular for creating a new tune from the Juju genre called Soko music.

Some of his released albums include Elevation, Wisdom, Joy, Easy Life, and the popular Soko Xtra.

The sonorous singer performed at the burial of Santos Akinloye mum about a month ago.

