Stage is set! Jagaban formally informs Buhari of 2023 ambition

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of APC has officially informed Me President of his 2023 Presidential ambition. “It’s a lifelong ambition; I have the capacity,” he says.

President Buhari receives in audience APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House on 10th Jan 2022.

Buhari is currently meeting Tinubu in Aso Rock.

Tinubu came last to the Presidential Villa on October 31, 2021.

Tinubu is believed to be a strong contender for the APC presidential ticket ahead of 2023 election.

Last Friday, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, met the President over the coming convention.

Shortly after his meeting, the APC caretaker chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, also met the President over what sources said the current development on the party convention.

In an interview the President granted to NTA, he had warned his party to take the issue of convention seriously.

APC members have been expressing concern over the coming convention and pressure has also been mounted on the party leadership over the delay in the conduct of the convention slated for February.