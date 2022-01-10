Tinubu Thought He Is Wiser Than Buhari — Adebanjo

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, is not particularly in good terms with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, particularly for his roles in Buhari’s victories in the last two presidential elections.

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, is not particularly in good terms with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, particularly for his roles in Buhari’s victories in the last two presidential elections.

Adebanjo who couldn’t hide his anger against Tinubu whom he accused of using his influential power to sell out the Yoruba race for his personal benefit, previously said Tinubu does not deserve the presidency, and shuts down any attempt at trying to convince him to support the APC leader.

Adebanjo on his part, has no kind words for a troubled Tinubu, by accusing Tinubu of being consumed by his ambition to rule the country, that he failed to see the handwriting on the wall.

“Buhari knows that he is deceiving Tinubu except that Tinubu doesn’t know or is stupid not to know. He has become so paranoid of becoming president that he couldn’t see the handwriting on the wall,” Adebanjo said.

He said Tinubu’s betrayal of the Southwest is a grave offense which can only be forgiven if Tinubu repents.