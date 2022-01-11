Analysts hail Tinubu for that master stroke..see why

It was a well calculated step and action. A master stroke !

I posted few days back about BAT & his political astuteness. He’s just proven that again with his calculating audience seeking declaration with PMB.

Of course, as I asserted, BAT too knew PMB’s undisclosed preferential candidate wasn’t a masked reference to him. PMB’s influence and cult following cannot be disregarded. He’s the leader of his party also and whomever he blurts out as his favourite will likely be a contending force for the party’s ticket and may inevitably be the candidate to beat, come 2023.

PMB has a VP he adores and a CRA he cherishes, whom he had more than once hailed as “worthy of a higher office”, without delisting the erudite BRF too.

BAT didn’t lose sight of these possible impediments. His quick move was a checkmate not just to seized the situation but to also avert another impending derailment of his lifelong ambition.

The vacuum was gaping. Nature abhors vacuum. BAT has promptly and discerningly sand-filled the crater in the ground before PMB may be compelled to cover it up with the ‘beloved with whom he’s well pleased’.

The show has just begun. Give it up for BAT