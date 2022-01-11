Chief Ernest Shonekan dies at 85

Chief Ernest Shonekan, the former head of the Interim National Government that succeeded the military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, is dead.

Shonekan, a boardroom guru before his selection to head the Interim National Government, died in Lagos at the age of 85, according to TVC.

He was the Chairman of the interim National Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a palace coup led by late General Sani Abacha who was Secretary of Defence.

Shonekan died at Evercare hospital, in the Lekki area of Lagos state, at the age of 85.

He was appointed interim head of the country after ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida stepped down on August 26, 1993.

Shonekan’s administration only lasted three months as late General Sani Abacha forcefully took power from him through a coup.

The elder statesman hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state. He attended C.M.S grammar school and Igbobi College, Lagos, and obtained a law degree from the University of London.