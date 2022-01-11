Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
EFCC Re-arrests Mompha For Alleged Money Laundering

January 11, 2022

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

Mompha was arrested on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The suspect is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended twenty two-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn (Thirty-two Billion Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) brought against him by the EFCC. For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org.

