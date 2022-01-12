21 Aspirants Obtain Soun of Ogbomoso’s Form for N250,000

21 persons have reportedly registered their interest in becoming the next Soun of Ogbomosho land, by purchasing interest forms at a sum of N250, 000 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira.

With the sales of the form now closed, it was gathered that the ruling house whose turn is to produce the next Soun, has set up a committee that would screen the princes who had expressed interest to be the next Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The inauguration of the screening committee members held last sunday, as there are expectations on them to commence screening of the aspirants as soon as possible.

The committee whose term of reference will be to conduct interviews for the aspirants, review their characters, conducts, profiles, physical fitness, tolerance, forbearance, amongst others; is expected to recommend candidates that would be presented for endorsement by the whole family and subsequently by the kingmakers.

Confirming the development, members of Laoye ruling house have disclosed that the selection of members for the screening committee would be based on competence, justice and fairness.

“It is only when men of integrity and high moral standards are selected that we can expect to have a good candidate. Justice, fairness and unbiased attitude should be the guiding principle.

“The will of God must be allowed to prevail,” a member of the family said.