Mompha arraigned @ Special Offences Court

Younews Ng January 12, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 48 Views

Ismaila Mustaph (Aka Mompha) was arraigned for offences bothering on Money Laundering and use of property derived from unlawful act. He was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, re-arrested the suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

Mompha was arrested on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The suspect is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended twenty two-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn (Thirty-two Billion Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) brought against him by the EFCC.

