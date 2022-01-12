Surprises..It’s something else!.Dr reveals causes of Oromoni’s death

One of the pathologists who conducted the second round of autopsy on the late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni, Dr. Chikodili Nwigwe, appeared on TVC’s Your View .

According to her, the team that conducted the autopsy were professional and thorough. She explained that as stated in the final result of the investigation carried out late student’s body, acute sepsis arising from an ankle injury led to the infection of late student’s internal organs including his liver and lungs. She said ankle injury though not an open ‘wound’ was cut open and it contained what was confirmed to be puss…according to her the sepsis infection which led to Sylvester’s death was a bacterial infection.

Sylvester’s dad and elder sister were part of the programme via Skype. But network problems made it impossible for him to react to the Dr. Nwigwe’s explanation. But Mr. Oromoni who spoke earlier in response to a director of the school insisted that his daughter reported that her brother was being bullied by those he named to the same director. The Dowen representative had coldly asked why the late Sylvester wasn’t treated in Lagos, adding that what happened between the time he was taken from school and when he died is critical to the case.

My takeaway from today’s discussion on TVC is that government agencies must strictly regulate private enterprises under their purview. The Lagos ministry of Education should pick a few lessons from this saddening case on how every aspect of schools are managed, even how playgrounds or sporting facilities are run.

Another issue which sticks out for me is the quality of service provided in our hospitals. The question that has never left my mind is why Sylvester’s mouth looked swollen and chaffed. But the pathologist said the toxicology report showed that there was no poisoning. I wish I could ask if her if there is a difference between a poison or ingesting a poisonous substance. Finally, there is the vexatious issue of bullying which has been established by testimonies from a former teacher, an anonymous student Sylvester and his elder sister. Sylvester listed those who bullied him to the extent of asking that he describes his sister’s privates. The Oromonis should also institute a civil case and seek for damages. A big settlement for them will serve as a lesson to schools that allow bullying, molestation and other bad practices fester.