Za zu zeh may fall the way he is rising – analyst

On PORTABLE. My take by @jazzman_olofin

I tried to ignore the matter like it’s not really my business, but then I’m only human: I see, I feel and I know.

I’ve seen people rise up in full speed and I’ve seen them fall with same speed without even remembering things that happened they they were up.

I think it’s time the people who actually understand the music business sat Portable and his management / promoter down and help them iron out confusing grey areas of their relationships so that all parties will know their rights and the lines not to cross for the sake of progress.

The MAGIC.

No doubt Portable, Kogbagidi and Poco Lee all need each other. They have a relationship that works like magic, it brought them massive success within few weeks, and trust me relationships that works like pure magic is hard to come by. Some people never see it at all in their lifetime. When you have relationships that works like magic it’s NOT your doing or plan, it’s just the grace of Almighty.

Needless to say when you have a business that works magic you need to be careful not to destroy it with impatience and ego.

The BATTLE

Portable seems to be fighting battles both on the inside and on the outside. He’s seeing things only him can see, part of which is the fear of being cheated.

The management too seems to be fighting a battle not to lose the business they’ve invested their time and energy In (probably money too). It won’t be easy to create another “Portable”.

The FUTURE.

It won’t be fair for members of the public to be making fun of the battle going on between Portable and his management are facing just because they are good “contents” online. Portable and his management team needs your educational, moral and spiritual support so that among themselves they can have UNDERSTANDING, TRUST & LOYALTY. I believe everybody can be happy.

Let the music play!