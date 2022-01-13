Akala rock life till death, Owambe in Abuja @ last hrs, planned wife’s event

Late Akala, upon his return from Abuja to Ogbomoso ,during the weekend, (where he was to honour Mulikat Adeola,# ,Owambe party.

He did not betrayed that death was knocking ad he held meetings with some people, watched a football match and went to bed.

“There was no sign of any ailments on him. So we wondered what could have made him vomit blood”, said the source.

Meanwhile, another family source maintains that contrary speculation that he was poison, he said the late politician slumped in the bathroom while having his bath and could not be immediately resuscitated thereafter.

Akala was said to be planning to attend a funeral function of a close friend of his today and also held political meetings.

We also gathered that his family had concluded arrangements to hold a special 70th birthday anniversary for his first wife, Florence, who is the mother of Olamijuwonlo former Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government Area.

Many dignitaries had already been invited to grace the said birthday bash which was expected to take place in Ogbomoso this Saturday 15th January 2022 before his death occurred