Buhari on tour of Ogun State today

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart Dapo Abiodun were at the Muritala Muhammed Airport this morning to receive President Muhammed Buhari, who is on a working visit to Ogun.

His Excellency, Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, embarks on a One Day State Visit to Ogun State to inaugurate multiple landmark projects, executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun (MFR).

Against this backdrop, the newly reconstructed Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange was closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1600hrs (4pm), while the Ijebu/Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway, was closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1300hrs (1pm).

Similarly, adjoining/feeder highways from Siun-Iperu Remo and vice versa, as well as, Siun-Owode Egba-Ofada-Mowe Ibafo and vice versa along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange were also be closed to traffic.

However, while the closure last, the following alternative routes were considered to and from Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode depending on your entry point and destination:

*Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Iyana/Ipaja-Ikeja and vice versa

Abeokuta-Ajebo Rd-Saapade-Sagamu and vice versa.

*Abeokuta-Osiele-Odeda-Ibadan and vice versa.

Ijebu/Ode-Itoikin-Sagamu and vice versa.

Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu and vice versa.

Nevertheless, TRACE, FRSC, POLICE, VIO, NSCDC and other armed security agencies were be strategically positioned along the alternative routes to deter traffic infractions and ensure seamless traffic flow.