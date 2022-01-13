Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Calls for sack of WEMA bank MD increase

Younews Ng January 13, 2022

There are demands for Immediate Sack of Wema Bank MD; ‘Adebise.

He is said to have grossly abused his office as the CEO of Wema Bank PLC and contravened several extant regulations of the CBN’.

Under Mr Adebise’s watch, Wema Bank allegedly covered up a massive fraudulent scheme perpetrated by companies and proxies of a famous politician and All Progressives’ Congress, APC presidential aspirant.

In doing this, Mr Adebise failed in his fiduciary duties and allowed a powerful politician to use Wema Bank as a clearing house for laundered funds.

They are demanding for his immediate resignation.

