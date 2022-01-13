Church allegedly refuses to evacuate building mths ago before collapse in Delta

The building housing Salvation Ministry, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State has reportedly collapsed, trapping unspecified number of worshippers with over 10 deaths recorded.

The building which is being used for the first time, reportedly collapsed at about 5:55pm during Tuesday evening service.

About eight persons have been rescued unhurt, while four persons have been rushed to the Asaba Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi, team of Red Cross officers, and fire fighters were on ground on a rescue mission.

The Salvation Ministry are tenants in the building, and their landlord had instructed them to evacuate the building months ago. The Church ministry reportedly refused to park out of the building before the unfortunate incident happened.

The affected story building was getting renovated underneath when the Church members went upstairs.

The collapse happened during Church service, and many people got injured.”