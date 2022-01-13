Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Hurray! Twitter is back

Hurray! Twitter is back

Younews Ng January 13, 2022 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 74 Views

FG lift Twitter suspension after seven months.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has lifted the suspension on Twitter operations in the country, effective from 12 am, January 13, 2022.

The announcement comes 222 days, after the federal government slammed a suspension on the micro media outfit for suspending the president’s account over a comment it considered against its policy.

This was disclosed in a press statement on Wednesday signed by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement, Kashifu Abdullahi.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight, January 13, 2022.

Advertisement
Custom Text
“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Sagamu -Abeokuta Expressway renamed after Buhari

Governor Dapo Abiodun had renamed 41-kilometre Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road “President Muhammadu Buhari Expressway” after it ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.