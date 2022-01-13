Hurray! Twitter is back

FG lift Twitter suspension after seven months.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has lifted the suspension on Twitter operations in the country, effective from 12 am, January 13, 2022.

The announcement comes 222 days, after the federal government slammed a suspension on the micro media outfit for suspending the president’s account over a comment it considered against its policy.

This was disclosed in a press statement on Wednesday signed by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement, Kashifu Abdullahi.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight, January 13, 2022.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.”