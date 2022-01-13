Only God Can Stop Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Iginla

General Overseer of Royal Champions Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla has said, only God can stop Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

The clergyman said God told him Tinubu will be a great factor in the forthcoming 2023 election. “God said something to me that is very deep.

The man called Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a factor in the equation and you can not remove him and you cannot push him aside. You cannot drive him backward or push him aside, except God pull him out of the equation. You cannot remove him by human means. If you push him aside, you will know that a factor has been removed in the equation, the only thing that can move him is God.

Only God stop him. I’m not speaking in favor of anybody but I’m saying what I’ve seen and will leave the rest for God,” Prophet Iginla said.