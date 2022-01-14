Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Lekan Balogun, Ibadan elevated Obas agree to drop crowns

Lekan Balogun, Ibadan elevated Obas agree to drop crowns

Younews Ng January 14, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 55 Views

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council elevated to Obas have agreed to drop their crowns and revert to High Chiefs.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the council held at the Oja’ba Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by six members council, namely High Chiefs Owolabi Olakulehin (Balogun of Ibadanland), Tajudeen Ajibola (Otun Balogun), Lateef Adebimpe (Osi-Balogun), Kola Adegbola (Ashipa Balogun), Eddy Oyewole (Ashipa Olubadan) and Hamidu Ajibade (Ekarun Olubadan).

The Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, categorically said that the affected obas are ready to revert to their original positions following the directive of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, that they should revert.

Ajibola, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said they supported the governor on his decision to revert to the original concept of Ibadan tradition.

‘We agreed with the governor. All the processes leading to the nomination of successor to the late Olubadan were in line with the original concept of line of hierarchy in accordance with the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration,” he said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Church allegedly refuses to evacuate building mths ago before collapse in Delta

The building housing Salvation Ministry, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State has reportedly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.