Soyinka denies Tinubu 2023 endorsement

2023 Not on my Mind

Wole Soyinka

“Here we go again the same boring illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters.

One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify FAKE NEWS and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

For the avoidance of doubt I have not even THOUGHT 2023 much less inserted candidates into coveted positions. The signature of this latest moron is familiar – he or she does not even know the difference between “Laureate” and “Laurel”.

This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice.

In any case we have no business with politics in the land of the dead and the most recent information I have on me is that I died some time last year.

The email account of the year’s Nobel “Laurel” was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise so who is this still politicking WS “Laurel”?