2023 Presidency: Nigerians Have Power To Reject Tinubu, Other ‘Turn-by-turn’ Leaders -Oby Ezekwesili

Former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili has said that only Nigerian voters have the power to say no to incompetent leadership in the country.

The former minister was reacting to the announcement of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, that he will be running for the presidency in 2023.

Ezekwesili said, “It is citizens that have the power to collectively tell the likes of Mr Bola Tinubu that the season of lowest common denominator of political leaders doing “turn-by-turn” incompetent governance of Nigeria is over.

“The question is, “are citizens ready to collectively do so?

“A country like Nigeria cannot keep digging deeper into the labyrinth of failure because of low degree of public leadership.

“The 21st Century is racing fast to an end. Just look at where our continent lies prostrate at the feet of bad governance. Nigeria mostly accounts for it.”